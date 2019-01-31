App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Music Broadcast; target of Rs 380: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Music Broadcast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Music Broadcast


Revenue grew by a healthy 14% YoY (+9% QoQ) to INR870m (in-line), driven by (i) contribution from the festive season, (ii) an 11% (v/s average of 8%) yield improvement at legacy stations and (iii) higher utilization at phase III stations (53% v/s average of 49%). EBITDA grew 23% YoY (+8% QoQ) to INR286m, missing our estimate by 6%, mainly on account of higher-than-expected increase in opex (+21% YoY) due to one-off. EBITDA margin expanded 225bp YoY (-30bp QoQ) to 32.9%, potentially due to higher contribution from new stations. PAT grew 38% YoY to INR164m (10% miss), mainly led by EBITDA growth and ~66% plunge in finance cost. For 9MFY19, revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 9%/17%/22% YoY.


Outlook


We roll forward our valuations to FY21 and reduce our TP to INR380 (prior: INR420), reducing EV/EBITDA multiple to 10x (~40% discount to two-year average), given the concerns around traditional media. However, given the healthy 14% revenue CAGR over FY19-21E, the stock appears attractively priced at 7.8x EV/EBITDA on FY21E. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Music Broadcast #Recommendations

