Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 117: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Sumi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 117 in its research report dated June 02, 2020.
Motherson Sumi’s (MSS) 4QFY20 operating performance was driven by strong all-round performance in India and margin surprise in PKC and SMR. MSS is well positioned to come out stronger from this crisis, driven by strong order-book, for which it is already fully invested.
Outlook
We have lowered our FY21/FY22E consol. EPS by 23.5%/3% to factor in the business loss due to COVID-19 in all key businesses. Maintain Buy with TP of INR117 (Jun’22E SOTP).
