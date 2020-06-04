Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 117: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Motherson Sumi

Motherson Sumi’s (MSS) 4QFY20 operating performance was driven by strong all-round performance in India and margin surprise in PKC and SMR. MSS is well positioned to come out stronger from this crisis, driven by strong order-book, for which it is already fully invested.

Outlook

We have lowered our FY21/FY22E consol. EPS by 23.5%/3% to factor in the business loss due to COVID-19 in all key businesses. Maintain Buy with TP of INR117 (Jun’22E SOTP).







