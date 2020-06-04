App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 117: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Sumi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 117 in its research report dated June 02, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Motherson Sumi


Motherson Sumi’s (MSS) 4QFY20 operating performance was driven by strong all-round performance in India and margin surprise in PKC and SMR. MSS is well positioned to come out stronger from this crisis, driven by strong order-book, for which it is already fully invested.


Outlook


We have lowered our FY21/FY22E consol. EPS by 23.5%/3% to factor in the business loss due to COVID-19 in all key businesses. Maintain Buy with TP of INR117 (Jun’22E SOTP).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:19 am

tags #Buy #Motherson Sumi #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

