App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mishra Dhatu Nigam; target of Rs 281: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Mishra Dhatu Nigam recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 281 in its research report dated July 08, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Mishra Dhatu Nigam


Midhani’s new chairman and managing director, Dr. S.K. Jha’s commentary highlights that FY20 execution was tilted >60% towards the space sector. Capex for modernisation has led to 60-70% YoY increase in FY20 volumes. Order inflow for FY20 was Rs7.5bn and the orderbook stood at Rs16.8bn with >70% contribution from space. However, space-related orders and execution is expected to slow down over the next few months. >70% of order inflow expected in FY21 would be from the defence sector as select programs on missile development and air platforms indicate prospective ordering for Midhani.


Outlook


Management is striving to cross the MoU revenue target previously placed with the ministry of defence at Rs7.5bn. Maintain BUY.




For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Read More
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Mishra Dhatu Nigam #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.