    Buy Max Financial; target of Rs 870: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Max Financial has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated May 15, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST
    MAXF logged a strong finish to FY23, with supernormal growth in Mar-23, thus lifting the FY23 PAE growth to 11.8%; also, the strong increase of non-par savings in the product mix to 48% (+19pps YoY) drove a 3.9ppt YoY VNB margin expansion to 31.2%. With its proprietary channels continuing to perform strongly and the Axis Bank channel showing signs of improvement in growth, Management expressed confidence on achieving double-digit APE growth in FY24, in spite of the FY23 base being inflated by the fire sale of highticket non-par savings in Mar-23. Currently trading at an implied FY24E P/EV of 1.46x, MAXF shares are attractively valued, accounting even for sector headwinds and some Company-specific issues.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our BUY on the stock, with our appraisal value-based Mar-24E target price of Rs870/share.

    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Max Financial #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2023 09:13 pm