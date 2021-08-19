MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy MAX Financial Services; target of Rs 1250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MAX Financial Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated August 11, 2021.

Broker Research
August 19, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on MAX Financial Services


MAX Life Insurance (MAXLIFE) continued to demonstrate a resilient performance in a challenging macro environment, led by healthy 32% APE growth. This was owing to robust growth in Non-PAR Savings and recovery in ULIP. However, Protection growth has moderated, similar to that for peers. On the distribution front, the strong push via the bancassurance channel has aided premium growth, while proprietary channel growth was impacted by COVID 2.0. The VNB margin declined to ~19.7% in 1QFY22 (v/s 24% in 4QFY21), largely affected by seasonality due to the drag from operating cost and rising ULIP mix. Overall, we expect the VNB margin trajectory to remain stable and estimate a 21% CAGR in APE over FY21-23E. This would enable a 23% VNB CAGR over FY21-23E. Maintain Buy.



Outlook


We estimate a 21% APE CAGR over FY21-23, with the VNB margin remaining stable at ~26% in FY23. This would enable a 23% VNB CAGR over FY21-23E, while operating RoEV would sustain at ~22%. We maintain our BUY rating, with TP of INR1,250 (4.0x FY23E EV with 20% Holdco discount).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Max Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 19, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.