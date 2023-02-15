English
    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1560: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1560 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    February 15, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    We trim our FY24/25E EBITDA margin estimate by 50/80bps, as we see increase in contribution from EVs and lower margin automotive segment. MM reported 3QFY23 EBI TDA margin at 13% (+110bps QoQ), slightly above our estimate of 12.7%, driven by operating leverage. MM has a healthy ~266k units automotive order book and aims to ramp up capacity. MM revised its FY23 growth guidance for tractor industry to 10%+ (vs high-single digit earlier). Furthermore, MM aims to grow its farm machinery revenue 10x by 2027. At the analyst meet, MM unveiled concept EV based on all new born electric platform, XUV EV and BE EV range and looked impressive (design wise). MM remains one of our preferred picks, given (1) growing preference for SUV, (2) capacity ramp-up to fulfill strong order book, (3) leadership position in tractor industry, and (4) increased focus on EV space across segments (e3W, ePV, etc).

    Outlook

    We believe that RM tailwinds, operating leverage and end of volume of introductory priced model would benefit margins (we build-in c200bps increase over FY23-25E). Retain ‘BUY’ with unchanged TP of Rs 1,560 (18x on Dec-24E core EPS and Rs 307 for subs) as we also roll forward by one quarter.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra & Mahindra - 14 -02 - 2023 - prabhu

