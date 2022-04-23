English
    Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 5280: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5280 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    April 23, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services


    LTTS reported a 3.6% QoQ CC growth in 4QFY22, 90bp below our estimate due to softer growth in Industrial Products (-0.5% QoQ), Medical Devices (flat QoQ), and Telecom and Hi-Tech (+1.1% QoQ), while Transportation grew a robust 7.8% QoQ. Despite the large 400bp shift in its on-site revenue mix and lower utilization (-80bp QoQ), operating margin was flat QoQ. Attrition spiked to 20.4% (+290bp QoQ) in 4QFY22, indicating continued supply pressures. The company bagged its second over USD100m deal (after winning a historical first in Dec’21) from Jaunt Air Mobility in the Aerospace vertical. USD CC revenue/INR EBIT/INR PAT grew 20%/52%/44% YoY in FY22. While the management’s initial FY23 revenue growth guidance of 13.5-15.5% was disappointing, their vertical commentary and deal momentum (six deals of over USD10m in 4QFY22) suggest that its guidance trajectory should mirror that of FY22 where there was a gap of almost 500bp between its initial guidance and final growth. With the scaling up of new deal wins from 2QFY22 onwards, we remain confident of LTTS delivering a revenue growth of 17.5% in FY23. With continued additions to its workforce (LTTS grew its staff count by 27% in FY22, despite elevated attrition) and an improving deal pipeline, we continue to view the company as a beneficiary of structural demand tailwinds.



    Outlook


    We lower our FY23-24 EPS estimate by 4-5% due to the 4QFY22 miss and weaker guidance. We maintain our Buy rating and marginally tweak our TP to INR5,280 per share (40x FY24E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Technology Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 08:56 pm
