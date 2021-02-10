MARKET NEWS

Buy Kolte Patil Developers; target of Rs 321: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Kolte Patil Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 321 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Kolte Patil Developers


KPDL reported sequential recovery in pre-sales at 0.55msf (57% QoQ) in 3QFY21. In terms of value, sales grew by 63% QoQ. With the launch of two projects at the end of December, management is confident of achieving full- year guidance of 1.8mn sq ft for FY21. A sharp rebound in the collection (Rs 3.8bn vs Rs 2bn in 2QFY21) led to reduction in net D/E to 0.41x from 0.52x on Sep-20.


Outlook


We cut our FY21 estimate by 70% to account for deferment in revenue recognition and maintain BUY on KPDL, with an unchanged target price of Rs 321/sh, given comfortable balance sheet (net D/E 0.4x) and robust launch pipeline (~5.9mn sqft). Any delay in launches key risk to our estimates.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Kolte-Patil Developers #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:49 pm

