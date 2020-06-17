App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Construction; target of Rs 272: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on KNR Construction has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 272 in its research report dated June 15, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on KNR Construction


Its penchant to deliver better than expected on execution and margins continued even during the Covid-impacted Q4. More inspiring were pruned gross and net debt, implying management continues to strike a fine balance between the income statement and balance sheet. With its sound strategy intact, we see the Covid-disruption as short-lived, and KNR recovering from this largely unscathed (consequently, better placed). It also appears insulated from an expected near-term slowdown in ordering, thanks to the recently added irrigation orders. Its proven execution capabilities, augmented order backlog and a well-placed balance sheet give us confidence to retain our Buy call.



Outlook


Adjusting for the Covid-impact, FY21e earnings are ~35% lower and raised margin-expectation leaves FY22e earnings up ~4%. At present, the stock (excl. investments) trades at 8.7x FY22e EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #KNR Construction #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Agriculture | Decentralised cold storages are a key to a self-reliant rural India

Agriculture | Decentralised cold storages are a key to a self-reliant rural India

Australia says borders likely to stay closed until 2021

Australia says borders likely to stay closed until 2021

WHO sees 'great news' in steroid's trial results in COVID-19

WHO sees 'great news' in steroid's trial results in COVID-19

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.