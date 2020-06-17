Buy KNR Construction; target of Rs 272: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on KNR Construction

Its penchant to deliver better than expected on execution and margins continued even during the Covid-impacted Q4. More inspiring were pruned gross and net debt, implying management continues to strike a fine balance between the income statement and balance sheet. With its sound strategy intact, we see the Covid-disruption as short-lived, and KNR recovering from this largely unscathed (consequently, better placed). It also appears insulated from an expected near-term slowdown in ordering, thanks to the recently added irrigation orders. Its proven execution capabilities, augmented order backlog and a well-placed balance sheet give us confidence to retain our Buy call.

Outlook

Adjusting for the Covid-impact, FY21e earnings are ~35% lower and raised margin-expectation leaves FY22e earnings up ~4%. At present, the stock (excl. investments) trades at 8.7x FY22e EPS.







