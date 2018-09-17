App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kirloskar Ferrous; target of Rs 140: Centrum

Centrum bullish on Kirloskar Ferrous has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated September 14, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Kirloskar Ferrous


Kirloskar Ferrous (KFIL) lost M/s Kanhaiyalal Duhderia (KLD mine) in the re-auction to MSPL which won the mine at 111% offer price. Earlier KFIL had won the mine at 110% offer price but the auction was revoked and mine was put for re-auction by the auction authorities due to some technical issues in bidding. KFIL was not expected to realise any material savings due to the high offer price paid by it in the auctions and we had infact estimated negative contribution in our calculations (refer our 10 Sep note “Issues of ore, no more”). We see the losing of KLD mine as a neutral to positive event for KFIL.


Outlook


We now expect savings of Rs250-360mn from the BMM mine which was won by KFIL earlier at 55.5% offer price providing it with 50% captive integration on iron ore. Maintain Buy with TP of Rs140.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:50 am

tags #Buy #Centrum #Kirloskar Ferrous #Recommendations

