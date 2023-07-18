English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 165: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated July 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 18, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Karur Vysya Bank

    Despite 18bps QoQ NIM decline (though in-line) and Rs250mn of floating provisions, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) reported strong Q1FY24 PAT at Rs3.5bn (8% beat) driven by healthy ‘other income’ and ~45% QoQ drop in provisions led by continued strong asset quality. We like KVB for 1) one of the lowest cost of deposits among peers, 2) balanced loan book and broad-based growth, 3) amongst lowest SMA 1+2 book across peers at 20% PCR on RSA and 100% PCR on SR, while it continues to have one of the lowest SMA 1+2 book across peers. After a broadly stagnant employee count for past >5 years, the bank intends to hire aggressively. This would likely lead to higher ‘cost to income’ (C/I) ratio (captured in our estimates), but would also improve franchise strength, in our view. Our estimates are broadly unchanged as we expect 14-15% YoY loan growth, 1.4-1.45% RoA for FY24/25E and >15% RoE during the same period.


    Outlook

    Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs 165, valuing the stock at ~1.2x FY25E ABV, implying 30% upside. Key risks: Growth moderation and higher-than-expected opex.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Karur Vysya Bank - 18 -07 - 2023 - icis

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Karur Vysya Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 18, 2023 08:19 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!