Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 165: ICICI Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on Karur Vysya Bank

Despite 18bps QoQ NIM decline (though in-line) and Rs250mn of floating provisions, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) reported strong Q1FY24 PAT at Rs3.5bn (8% beat) driven by healthy ‘other income’ and ~45% QoQ drop in provisions led by continued strong asset quality. We like KVB for 1) one of the lowest cost of deposits among peers, 2) balanced loan book and broad-based growth, 3) amongst lowest SMA 1+2 book across peers at 20% PCR on RSA and 100% PCR on SR, while it continues to have one of the lowest SMA 1+2 book across peers. After a broadly stagnant employee count for past >5 years, the bank intends to hire aggressively. This would likely lead to higher ‘cost to income’ (C/I) ratio (captured in our estimates), but would also improve franchise strength, in our view. Our estimates are broadly unchanged as we expect 14-15% YoY loan growth, 1.4-1.45% RoA for FY24/25E and >15% RoE during the same period.



Outlook

Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs 165, valuing the stock at ~1.2x FY25E ABV, implying 30% upside. Key risks: Growth moderation and higher-than-expected opex.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Karur Vysya Bank - 18 -07 - 2023 - icis