Buy J K Cement; target of Rs 3675: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Cement

JKCE’s 4QFY23 operating performance was in line with our estimates as higher-than-estimated realization/t offset higher costs. Consolidated EBITDA came in at INR3.5b (est. INR3.4b), while EBITDA/t stood at INR748 (est. INR753). Adj. PAT came in at INR1.2b (est. INR1.4b). The ramp-up of the Central India plant expansion was impressive as it achieved utilization of 60%/80% in 4QFY23/Mar’23 and generated EBITDA in the first full quarter of operations. It targets grey cement volume growth of ~15% YoY in FY24 and EBITDA/t of INR1,000+ in 2HFY24.



Outlook

We maintain our FY24/FY25 estimates. We prefer JKCE for its consistent expansion plans. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR3,675, valued at 14x FY25E EV/EBITDA (v/s Sep’24E EV/EBITDA earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

J K Cement - 30 -05 - 2023 - motilal