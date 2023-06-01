English
    Buy J K Cement; target of Rs 3675: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3675 in its research report dated May 30, 2023.

    June 01, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Cement

    JKCE’s 4QFY23 operating performance was in line with our estimates as higher-than-estimated realization/t offset higher costs. Consolidated EBITDA came in at INR3.5b (est. INR3.4b), while EBITDA/t stood at INR748 (est. INR753). Adj. PAT came in at INR1.2b (est. INR1.4b). The ramp-up of the Central India plant expansion was impressive as it achieved utilization of 60%/80% in 4QFY23/Mar’23 and generated EBITDA in the first full quarter of operations. It targets grey cement volume growth of ~15% YoY in FY24 and EBITDA/t of INR1,000+ in 2HFY24.


    Outlook

    We maintain our FY24/FY25 estimates. We prefer JKCE for its consistent expansion plans. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR3,675, valued at 14x FY25E EV/EBITDA (v/s Sep’24E EV/EBITDA earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

J K Cement - 30 -05 - 2023 - motilal

    J K Cement - 30 -05 - 2023 - motilal

