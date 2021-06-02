MARKET NEWS

Buy ITD Cementation India target of Rs 97: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ITD Cementation India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 97 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.

June 02, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ITD Cementation India


ITD cementation reported strong set of numbers as revenues (up 33% YoY) marginally missed estimates while margins surprised positively. However, due to the second wave of Covid, execution at project sites have dipped by ~15% in Apr-May’21. The company witnessed improved liquidity position as it reduced gross debt by ~Rs1.4bn in 4Q taking net D:E to 0.2x. With strong order book position, healthy bid pipeline (Rs880bn) and improved liquidity position on one hand and headwinds due to second wave of Covid on the other, management guided for conservative 15-20% revenue growth in FY22E.


Outlook


Considering the probable impact on execution due to second wave of Covid and conservative management guidance, we have reduced our revenue/ earnings estimates for FY22 by 4.9%/14.6%, while keeping FY23 estimates largely unchanged. At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 14.3x/8.6x on FY22E/23E EPS and an EV of 4.8x/ 3.4x on FY22E/23E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs97 (same as earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ITD Cementation India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 2, 2021 04:14 pm

