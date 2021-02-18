MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ITC; target of Rs 265: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated February 17, 2021.

Broker Research
February 18, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on ITC


ITC limited is a diversified conglomerate with presence in FMCG, Hotels, Paperboards & Specialty Papers, Packaging, and Agri-business. The company directly employs over 36,500 people across businesses. Q3FY21 standalone revenue up 4.9% YoY (+5.0% QoQ) led by growth in FMCG and Agri businesses. EBITDA margins improved further sequentially to 34.3% (vs. 34.1% in Q2FY21). PAT grew 13.3% QoQ to Rs. 3,663cr. Company declared interim dividend of Rs.5/share during the quarter. We see decent uptick in growth across all of ITC’s segments over the coming quarters. Though GoI’s draft bill on sales of loose cigarettes may have some impact on its cigarette business in the near term, ITC’s diversified portfolio is expected to deliver strong growth over the longer term.



Outlook


Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 265 based on SOTP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Geojit #ITC #Recommendations
first published: Feb 18, 2021 02:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.