Buy ITC; target of Rs 256: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 256 in its research report dated June 08, 2021.

June 09, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on ITC


ITC limited is a diversified conglomerate with presence in FMCG, Hotels, Paperboards & Specialty Papers, Packaging, and Agri-business. The company directly employs over 36,500 people across businesses. Q4FY21 standalone revenue grew 24.1% YoY, with improvements seen across all the segments. EBITDA rose 7.4% YoY to Rs. 4,473cr in Q4FY21, despite contraction in margins (-490bps YoY to 31.9%). PAT was marginally down by 1.3% to Rs. 3,748cr, impacted by higher tax outgo (+54.7% YoY). Management declared a final dividend of Rs. 5.75/share, taking total dividend for FY21 to Rs. 10.75/share. ITC’s business segments have been performing well on the back of demand growth, aiding topline performance.




Outlook


With margins expected to improve moving forward, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 256 based on SOTP valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Geojit #ITC #Recommendations
first published: Jun 9, 2021 01:08 pm

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

