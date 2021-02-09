MARKET NEWS

Buy Intellect Design; target of Rs 435: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Intellect Design has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 11:47 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Intellect Design


Intellect Design (INDA) reported 15.2% YoY growth in $ Revenues to $52mn in-line with our estimates and a continued improvement in EBIT margins at 20.6% (up 153bps QoQ) v/s our estimate of 19.1% led by stable costs (flat QoQ at $40mn, down 15% on YoY basis). Commentary remains confident on sustaining revenue traction in the near future, given its strong deal win momentum (10 deal wins including 6 large deal), order book traction (up 6.9% YoY to Rs12Bn), large funnel (pursuit $564mn - up 13% YoY) with improving win rates. Outlook remains positive as it is confident to gain from deepening Geo reach (Ex: 2nd Deal in Jordan), cross sell in iGTB/iGCB clients and launching products in new market (added Data client in Australia). Reiterated Guidance of 30% EBITDA Margin within next 4Qtr led by improving license linked revenue and stable cost.



Outlook


Sustained growth traction and improved profitability/cashflow profile reinforces our positive view as we factor in revenue/EPS CAGR of 14%/18% over FY21-23E with Buy rating and DCF based TP of Rs 435.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:47 pm

