App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 840: Sharekhan

Sharekhan bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 840 in its research report dated September 14, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


The recent sharp rupee depreciation (around 5% in the past one month) is likely to result in higher upside in EBIT margin and EPS for Infosys, considering 67% revenue booking from USD, lesser cash flow hedges and lower offshore revenue mix (45.4% in Q4FY2018). Since the beginning of Q2FY2019, USD/INR rates have witnessed correction of close to 5.6% and are currently hovering around Rs. 72 levels vs. USD. We have incorporated INR/USD rate of Rs. 70 for FY2019 and Rs. 71.5 for FY2020E. However, the appreciation of USD against major currencies (such as EUR, GBP and AUD) could create cross-currency headwinds to dollar revenue. Hence, we have cut our USD revenue growth estimates and revised upward EBIT margin for FY2019E and FY2020E. Effectively, our earnings estimates have improved by 0.2%/0.5% in FY2019E/FY2020E primarily on reset of INR/USD assumptions.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with a revised PT of Rs. 840, rupee reset led to earnings upgrade.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:56 am

tags #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.