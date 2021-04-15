MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated April 15, 2021.

Broker Research
April 15, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys


Infosys’ volume in the quarter increased 4.6% QoQ but revenue growth was lower by 2% QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms due to offshoring. The revenue growth was across verticals & geographies. Digital revenues increased 5.6% QoQ, 38.6% YoY and now accounts for 51.5% of overall revenues. In terms of deal pipeline, it increased 27.3% YoY to US$2.1 billion. Further, despite wage hike, margins were healthy. In terms of guidance, the company expects FY22E revenues to grow in the range of 12-14% with operating margin in the range of 22-24%. Robust revenue guidance points at strong demand environment.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,650 (26x P/E on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price Rs 1,610).



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Apr 15, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.