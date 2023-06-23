English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1520: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Infosys recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1520 in its research report dated June 22, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 23, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Infosys

    The recent news about the exit of two senior executives of Infosys, Mr. Narsimha Mannepalli and Mr. Vishal Salvi (both with responsibilities including delivery), may bring back investor concerns about leadership attrition increasing post the exit of copresidents, Ravi Kumar and Mohit Joshi over the last three quarters. More critically, investors need to be watchful of further exits, especially in delivery leadership (a known gap area at Cognizant), as our channel checks earlier this month indicated high demand for delivery-related roles in the tech industry. Though we see this as an addressable risk, any supply-demand gap in project management could potentially hurt project timelines in the short term. We remain positive on INFO as structural growth prospects remain intact.

    Outlook

    We expect INFO to be a key beneficiary of the acceleration in IT spending in the medium term. Retain BUY with a TP of INR1,520, valuing at 21x FY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Infosys - 23 -06 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Infosys #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 11:08 am