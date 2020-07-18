App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1037: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1037 in its research report dated July 16, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Infosys


Infy Q1FY21 results were beat in all parameters- Strong revenue beat & Margin performance, EPS beat & strong deal wins. Infy reported just -2% QoQ CC decline in revenues as compared to Ple -4.1%/Cons 5.5% QoQ CC. Limited revenue decline helped margin expansion as they started tight cost management from the beginning of the quarter. Infy posted a strong margin expansion of ~150bps QoQ to 22.7% (Ple: 20.6%, Cons:20.5%). Tailwinds were i) INR deprecation (+100bps), ii) Travel & visa cost (+230bps), iii) Lower SG&A (+110bps) & headwinds were i) utilization & pricing (-150bps), ii) Variable (-100bps). Infy surprised the street by Reinstating Revenue guidance of (0-2% CC YoY growth for FY21) gives confidence about growth visibility over the rest of year coupled with strong deal momentum (US$1.7bn, 5.7% QoQ).



Outlook


Due to strong revenue guidance, deal pipeline & strong margin beat led to massive upgrades to our earnings estimates. We increase our EPS estimates by 15%/9% for FY22/23E led by revenue & margin upgrade. We have assigned 20X multiple & value it on Sep-22 EPS of Rs.51.8 to arrive at changed TP of Rs.1037. Infy is currently trades at 17.1/15.1X earnings of Rs.48.5/55.1 for FY22E/23E respectively. Upgrade to Buy from Hold.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Buy #Infosys #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

