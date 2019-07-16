App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1861 KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1861 in its research report dated July 15, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank completed the merger of Bharat Financial with its subsidiary IndusInd Financial Inclusion Limited on 4 July, 2019. Advances grew 28.4% YoY (+3.8% QoQ) in Q1 FY20. Deposit mobilization was robust with growth of 26.3% YoY (+2.9% QoQ). CASA fell by 38 bps YoY while savings deposit growing by 21% YoY in Q1 FY20. NII stood at INR 2,844 Cr increasing by 34.0% YoY/27.4% QoQ. NIMs stood at 4.05%, improving by 13 bps YoY/ 46 bps QoQ. This significant growth could be attributed to huge growth in retail lending business.Total Income at INR 4,507 Cr, up 31.6% YoY/18.9% QoQ which the bank attributed to the strong growth in their fee income (+22% YoY). PPOP at INR 2,591 Cr is up by 35.6% YoY/25.3% QoQ due to reduction in operating expenses and improvement in NIMs. Asset quality risks were mostly contained with GNPAs at 2.15% (+5 bps QoQ/+100 bps YoY) while NNPAs at 1.23% (down 2bps QoQ/+72 bps YoY) while PCR stood at 43.3%. PAT at INR 1,433 Cr increased 38.3% YoY (+298% QoQ) translating into annualized ROA/ROE of 2.05%/18.5%, respectively.


Outlook


We apply a P/Adj.BV multiple of 3.3x to the FY21 adj. BVPS of INR 566 to arrive at a target price of INR 1,861 per share; an upside of 26.3% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate “Buy” rating on the shares of IndusInd Bank.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Buy #IndusInd Bank #KRChoksey #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.