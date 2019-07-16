Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1861 KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1861 in its research report dated July 15, 2019.
KRChoksey's research report on IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank completed the merger of Bharat Financial with its subsidiary IndusInd Financial Inclusion Limited on 4 July, 2019. Advances grew 28.4% YoY (+3.8% QoQ) in Q1 FY20. Deposit mobilization was robust with growth of 26.3% YoY (+2.9% QoQ). CASA fell by 38 bps YoY while savings deposit growing by 21% YoY in Q1 FY20. NII stood at INR 2,844 Cr increasing by 34.0% YoY/27.4% QoQ. NIMs stood at 4.05%, improving by 13 bps YoY/ 46 bps QoQ. This significant growth could be attributed to huge growth in retail lending business.Total Income at INR 4,507 Cr, up 31.6% YoY/18.9% QoQ which the bank attributed to the strong growth in their fee income (+22% YoY). PPOP at INR 2,591 Cr is up by 35.6% YoY/25.3% QoQ due to reduction in operating expenses and improvement in NIMs. Asset quality risks were mostly contained with GNPAs at 2.15% (+5 bps QoQ/+100 bps YoY) while NNPAs at 1.23% (down 2bps QoQ/+72 bps YoY) while PCR stood at 43.3%. PAT at INR 1,433 Cr increased 38.3% YoY (+298% QoQ) translating into annualized ROA/ROE of 2.05%/18.5%, respectively.
Outlook
We apply a P/Adj.BV multiple of 3.3x to the FY21 adj. BVPS of INR 566 to arrive at a target price of INR 1,861 per share; an upside of 26.3% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate “Buy” rating on the shares of IndusInd Bank.
