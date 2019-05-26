Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1832 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1832 in its research report dated May 22, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IndusInd Bank
IIB's earnings were below estimates at Rs3.6bn mainly on bank providing incrementally Rs11.2bn on recognizing IL&FS which had been indicated earlier. Ex-IL&FS, core performance has been decent but was weak on NII due to impact from cost of funds and was led by other income. Bank explained provisions on IL&FS are enough and have cushion from operating sub on recovery. Also, it has only 1.9% FB+NFB exposure to recent stressed groups, also SMA-1 & SMA-2 together remains benign at 0.6% of loans. Bank should quickly come back on track as operationally it remains strong with better NIM+fees, control in opex and moderation in credit cost, helping deliver ROEs of 17-18% in next 2 years.
Outlook
We maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs1,832 (from Rs1,791) based on 3.2x multiple as we roll forward to Mar-21 ABV.
