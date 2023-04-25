English
    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1530: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1530 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 25, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IndusInd Bank

    IndusInd Bank (IIB) saw a steady quarter with core PPoP in-line at Rs36.9bn. Sequential loan accretion at 6.3% was largely led by consumer finance (+6.8% QoQ) that was attributable to MFI/CV/UV/cars. Bank laid out the PC-6 strategy as a runway to FY23-26E with targeted loan growth of 18-23% and increase in retail share to 55-60% (now 49%). Pace of retail deposit (as per LCR) accretion would be a key driver to loan growth and we are factoring a 18% loan CAGR over FY23-25E. Adding branches would be necessary for strong retail business growth, and we see cost to income at average 45.6% in FY24/25E (44.3% in FY23). Asset quality has been stable and buffer provisions are 66bps; bank would like to further build these provisions.

    Outlook

    We expect RoE to enhance from 14.5% to 16.2% over FY23-25E. Keeping multiple at 1.8x, we slightly raise TP to Rs1,530 from Rs1,500 as we roll forward to Mar’25 ABV. Retain ‘BUY’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndusInd Bank - 25 -04 - 2023 - prabhu

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 03:10 pm