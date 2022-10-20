English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1450: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 20, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IndusInd Bank


    IIB saw a strong quarter with core earnings beating estimates by 9% led by lower provisions due to material improvement in asset quality. GNPA fell by 24bps QoQ to 2.1% driven by considerable reduction (~50%) in net slippages while OTR pool too decreased from 2.1% to 1.5% QoQ and 70% of the fall was led by recoveries. PPoP came in as expected with NIM/NII, fees and opex being in-line. IIB is targeting a loan growth of 18-20% in FY23, keeping credit costs between 1.2-1.5%, though opex may remain elevated. Strong retail deposit formation would require rate gap with peers to be maintained. With material stress reduction, we lower provisions for FY23/24 and raise PAT by average ~5.3%.


    Outlook


    Over FY22-25E we expect an earnings CAGR of 31% while RoE may rise from 10% to 16%. Rolling forward to Sep’24 ABV we maintain multiple at 1.8x but raise TP from Rs1,300 to Rs1,450. Retain BUY.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndusInd Bank - 201022 -prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.