English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1450: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated September 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 26, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank


    IIB has demonstrated a healthy traction in operating performance over the past few quarters as it successfully braved the storm in late FY20 and FY21. It reported a loan growth of ~18% in 1QFY23 (vs average of 8% over FY20-22). Improving business activity and a recovery in its core CV and MFI segments will aid overall portfolio growth and further ease credit cost. We expect 18% loan CAGR over FY22-24. The management is strengthening its liability franchise, with an increased focus on garnering Retail deposits. The same has clocked 39% CAGR over FY20-22, while the mix, as per LCR disclosures, rose by ~1,000bp to 41%. Asset quality risks are receding, with a gradual reduction in stress from the MFI and CV book. The restructuring book too moderated to 2.1% of loans, which will keep slippages under control. The bank carries a healthy PCR of ~72% and a provision buffer of 1.2% of loans, which will result in a moderation in credit cost to 1.3% by FY24E. We have added IIB to our Model Portfolio, which was last published in Feb'22, and the stock has delivered ~26% returns since then. With key issues addressed, and steady progression in earnings along with improving growth momentum we expect the stock to re-rate further.



    Outlook


    We estimate FY24 RoA/RoE of 1.9%/15.7% and maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,450 (1.8x FY24E ABV).

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 16:01 hrs IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,149.50, down Rs 33.70, or 2.85 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,180.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,136.65.


    It was trading with volumes of 115,472 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.67 percent or Rs 32.40 at Rs 1,183.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,275.25 and 52-week low Rs 763.75 on 20 September, 2022 and 23 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.86 percent below its 52-week high and 50.51 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 89,114.24 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndusInd Bank - 260922 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 05:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.