Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1410: YES Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities' research report on Indusind Bank

Slippages were still somewhat elevated for IIB, partly contributed to by a relatively chunky corporate account: Slippages for the quarter contained a corporate account worth Rs 1.75bn that slipped from the restructured book. Management guided that slippages would range between Rs 9-12bn or about 1.7% of asset book. Restructured advances were at 0.84% of total advances. Provisions were Rs 10.3bn, down by -3.3% QoQ and -29.5% YoY, which translated to a credit cost of 142 bps for the quarter compared with 156 bps in 3Q. Management guided that the credit cost would be in the range of 110-130 bps.



Outlook

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on IIB with a revised price target of Rs 1410: We value the bank at 1.8x FY24 P/BV for an FY24E/25E RoE profile of 14.3%/15.2%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indusind Bank - 25 -04 - 2023 - yes