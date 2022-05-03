English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank


    IIB reported an in line quarter, with a PAT of INR14b (+51% YoY, in line), aided by healthy NII growth and controlled provisions. Asset quality ratios improved sequentially as stress in the MFI/Vehicle portfolio subsided. Loan book grew 4.6% QoQ, led by a pick-up in both the Corporate and Consumer Finance book. The CV book too reported a sequential growth, led by Utility Vehicles. Its Tractor and Credit Card portfolio witnessed healthy sequential growth. Fresh slippages moderated 20% QoQ to INR20.9b (3.7% annualized), aided by a fall in MFI/Vehicle slippages, even as Corporate slippages grew due to its Retail exposure. Restructuring book declined to 2.6% v/s 3.3% in 3QFY22. The GNPA/NNPA ratio moderated by 21bp/7bp QoQ to 2.27%/0.64%. We expect PAT to grow at 37% CAGR over FY22-24, leading to 15.5% RoE in FY24. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    We expect 37% PAT CAGR over FY22-24, resulting in 15.5% RoE in FY24. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,300 per share (1.7x FY24E ABV).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 12:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.