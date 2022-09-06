English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1300: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated September 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 06, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on IndusInd Bank


    Immediately after the first Covid wave, Indusind Bank was severely hit on both asset and liability sides. Its turnaround in the last few quarters has been stellar given that one-third of its assets (VF+MFI books) were impacted and the strong run on deposits on its liability side. Stress on its VF & MFI books was much lower than the industry and strong traction was seen in deposits. We expect credit growth and profitability to be strong on account revived demand in MFI and vehicle finance; bright corporate outlook in on the government’s infra push; sturdy balance sheet (72% coverage, Rs30bn provision buffer, 1.2% of loans) and strong liquidity and capitalisation.


    Outlook


    We retain our positive view with a revised TP of Rs1,300 (earlier 1,200), valuing it at 1.7x P/ABV on its FY24e book.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 09:57 hrs IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,106.85, down Rs 0.60, or 0.05 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,118.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,106.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 10,522 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 164,817 shares, a decrease of -93.62 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.59 percent or Rs 6.50 at Rs 1,107.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,241.85 and 52-week low Rs 763.75 on 28 October, 2021 and 23 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 10.87 percent below its 52-week high and 44.92 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 85,800.36 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndusInd Bank - 060922 - ind

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 10:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.