    Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 400: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indoco Remedies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated May 24, 2023.

    May 26, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indoco Remedies

    We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS by ~11% factoring in lower margins. Indoco Remedies’ (INDR) Q4FY23 revenues (Rs4.3bn) were in-line, while EBITDA was sharply below our estimates by ~20% led by forex loss and higher other expenses. Adjusted for forex loss, margins came in at 15.2% (down 300 bps QoQ), but then it will improve as and how revenues further scale up. We remain structurally positive on INDR’s growth prospects given 1) MR productivity enhancement along with high penetration in North & East markets 2) new launches in US and 3) higher tender business in EU market.

    We expect 20% PAT CAGR over FY23-25E. At CMP, stock is trading at 15x FY25E EPS. We retain our ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs400; 18x FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    May 26, 2023