App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 224: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 224 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Indian Oil Corporation


IOC’s 4QFY18 EBITDA came in at Rs 110.21bn, down 16.9% QoQ. This has been attributed to 26% QoQ fall in GRM to USD 9.1/bbl. The blended gross marketing margin was up 29.3% to USD 9.9/bbl (or Rs 4.02/lit). APAT stood at Rs 52.18bn, down 33.8% QoQ owing to lower other income at Rs 2.48bn (-81.7% QoQ) and higher interest cost at Rs 13bn (+98.9% QoQ).  We  are  structurally  positive  on  IOC, owing to its diversified business model,  ramp-up  of  the Paradeep refinery and healthy operating cash flows (Rs  430bn) over FY19-20E. However, in the year full of elections including the  general  election  which is due in May-19, the government is likely to resort  to  some mechanism to control/reduce the current surge in prices of Petrol  and  Diesel.  One of the solutions could be that government may ask OMCs  to  ‘manage’  marketing margins. If in case, the OMCs are ask to curb the  marketing  margin  by Rs 1/ltr (on both Petrol and Diesel) then HPCL’s FY19E  PAT will be impacted the most (42%), followed by BPCL (26%) and IOCL (17%).


Outlook


Our SOTP target reduce to Rs 224 (5.0x Mar-20E EV/e for standalone refining, pipeline, marketing and petchem, and Rs 47/sh from investments). Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 31, 2018 04:17 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.