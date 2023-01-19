English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 635: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 635 in its research report dated January 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 19, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


    In Q3FY23, the Gross Written Premium (GWP) grew 4.7% YoY, while declining by 1.2% QoQ at INR 97,805 Mn. The VNB for Q3FY23 grew by 20.0% YoY, while it was flat sequentially at INR 6,180 Mn, led by strong expansion in VNB margins. The VNB margin for Q3FY23 stood at 33.9%, up from 26.7% for Q3FY22. This was on account of a shift in the underlying product mix. The solvency ratio as of December 31, 2022, was 212% against the regulatory requirement of 150%. The total assets under management of the company were INR 2,519 bn as of December 31, 2022, a growth of 6.0% over INR 2,376 Bn as of December 31, 2021.



    Outlook


    We assign a 2.0x (earlier 2.3x P/EV of FY24E) P/EV on FY25E EVPS of INR 318.1 and a VNB multiple of 14.7x to arrive at a weighted average Target Price of INR 635 per share (earlier INR 680) (50:50 weights on the P/EV and appraisal value methodology); indicating a 30.3% upside from the CMP. Accordingly, we re-iterate our “BUY” rating on the shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd.

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance - 19 -01-2023 - kr

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 19, 2023 02:37 pm