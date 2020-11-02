172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-icici-prudential-life-insurance-target-of-rs-532-sharekhan-6050811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 532: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 532 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) posted strong results, indicating an encouraging recovery in topline, while VNB margins and APE growth improved q-o-q. Annualized premium equivalent (APE), at Rs. 1,465 crore grew by 78% q-o-q; VNB margins improved to 27.4% (from 24.4% for Q1FY2021), hinting at an improving outlook. We find the insurance space attractive, given a long runway for growth and believe that players with strong balance sheets and business metrics would be able to tide over the crisis.


Outlook


We recommend a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs. 532.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:03 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.