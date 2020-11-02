Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 532: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) posted strong results, indicating an encouraging recovery in topline, while VNB margins and APE growth improved q-o-q. Annualized premium equivalent (APE), at Rs. 1,465 crore grew by 78% q-o-q; VNB margins improved to 27.4% (from 24.4% for Q1FY2021), hinting at an improving outlook. We find the insurance space attractive, given a long runway for growth and believe that players with strong balance sheets and business metrics would be able to tide over the crisis.

Outlook

We recommend a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs. 532.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.