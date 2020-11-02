Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 532: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 532 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.
Sharekhan's research repor on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) posted strong results, indicating an encouraging recovery in topline, while VNB margins and APE growth improved q-o-q. Annualized premium equivalent (APE), at Rs. 1,465 crore grew by 78% q-o-q; VNB margins improved to 27.4% (from 24.4% for Q1FY2021), hinting at an improving outlook. We find the insurance space attractive, given a long runway for growth and believe that players with strong balance sheets and business metrics would be able to tide over the crisis.
Outlook
We recommend a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs. 532.
