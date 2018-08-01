App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 359: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 359 in its research report dated July 29, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on ICICI Bank


After the rough FY18 ride, 1QFY19 saw ICICIBC reporting its first ever net loss (~Rs 2.3bn). The earnings miss was largely owing to elevated provisions (~Rs 59.7bn, 2.3x YoY) even as the stake sale in ICICI Pru (~Rs 11.1bn) provided some respite. The one-off interest income (on a steel a/c recovery) cushioned the NIM dip (3.19%, down 5bps). Retail loans pushed growth up to ~11% as the corporate slack (down ~1% sequentially) continued.


Outlook


Further dilution in subs and robust recoveries could push earnings upwards. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 359 (1.7x Mar-20 core ABV of Rs 150 and subs value of Rs 114).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ICICI Bank #Recommendations

