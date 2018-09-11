App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HPCL; target of Rs 476: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on HPCL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 476 in its research report dated September 10, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on HPCL


HPCL’s 1.34% YoY growth in EBITDA and 2.7% growth in PAT in FY18 was misleading as the FY17 base was formed due to high inventory gains and one-off costs. However, FY18 performance reflects strong operational performance in both refining and marketing businesses. Core EBITDA (net of inventory gains/losses, forex gains/losses, one-off costs, and other operating income) and PAT were thus up 34.5% and 49.2% YoY.


Outlook


Currently, the stock is trading at 6.1x FY21E EV/EBITDA and 7.0x FY21E P/E. Hence, we believe that the stock is currently undervalued. Maintain BUY with target price of Rs 476/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 11, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #HPCL #Recommendations

