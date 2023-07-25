Buy HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 779: Religare Retail Research

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Religare Retail Research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life premium income growth in Q1FY24 remained moderate and in line with expectations at 17% YoY which was driven by single premium growth of 24% YoY. Net commission costs increased as the focus remains on increasing the agency network and expanding geographically. Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) increased by 13% YoY which was driven by increase in individual APE growth of 12% YoY. Value of new business (VNB) growth was decent at 18% YoY as the focus remains on increasing the market share.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on the insurance company while increasing our target price upwards to Rs 779. We value the company based on 3x of its FY25E embedded value per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HDFC Life Insurance Company - 24 -07 - 2023 - isc