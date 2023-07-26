Buy HDFC Asset Management Company; target of Rs 2800: Prabhudas Lilladher

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Asset Management Company

We raise multiple for HDFCAMC from 27x to 35x (5-yr avg. of 40x) as core PAT is upgraded by 7.0% for FY24/25E, due to higher revenue given strong AuM growth in FY24E. Equity growth may outpace industry (+13% YTD) given (1) market share gains from healthy net flows led by superior performance and (2) concerns around TER impact on earnings have been allayed as SEBI will release a new consultative paper. HDFCAMC saw a mixed quarter; despite higher QAAuM growth, core income was a miss due to lower yields and higher opex. However, core profit was protected due to lower tax rate. Company remains top performer in 1-yr and 3-yr buckets while it also moved to rank-1 in the 5-yr bucket. Equity market share is rising and touched 11.9% (+13bps QoQ).



Outlook

Over FY23-25E, we see a core PAT CAGR of 12.7% (earlier 8.7%) with stable core income of 35-36bps. Stock is currently valued at 31x on FY25E core EPS. We raise TP from Rs2,100 to Rs2,800. Retain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HDFC Asset Management Company - 25 -07 - 2023 - prabhu