Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 615: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on HCL Technologies

HCLT’s good execution despite the COVID-19 disruption in Mar’20 was impressive. Strong growth in Mode-2 (~7% QoQ, CC) and acquired IBM products reaching anticipated revenue run-rate (USD150-160m) were key positives. As expected, the company’s near-term outlook was cautious given the heightened uncertainty around demand, pricing and payment terms due to COVID-19. However, it is encouraging to note the healthy increase in order book (+12% YoY) and that supply-side issues are largely under control. We plan to keenly monitor the impact of strong cloud adoption on the IMS segment (~37% of revenue) and discretionary spending patterns in ER&D.

Outlook

Our estimates remain largely the same over FY20-22E. Maintain Buy as we expect HCLT to better navigate the current crisis and emerge stronger on the back of expected increase in enterprise demand for digital services.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





