    Buy Hariom Pipe Industries; target of Rs 403: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Hariom Pipe Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 403 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Hariom Pipe Industries


    Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd (HPIL) reported strong numbers, Q1FY23 revenue grew by 63.9% YoY (+14.6% QoQ) to INR 142cr vs our estimates of INR 146cr. Gross profit stood at INR 39cr (+28.9% YoY/-2.6% QoQ) vs our estimates of INR 47cr. Margin contracted by 745 bps to 27.5% vs 34.9% in Q1FY22. The margin contraction mainly due to increase in raw material cost in terms of sales. The raw material cost in terms of sales stood at 72.5% vs 65.1% in Q1FY22. EBITDA stood at INR 16cr (+42.4% YoY/-6.7% QoQ) vs our estimates of INR 20cr. EBITDA Margin contracted by 170 bps to 11.2% vs 12.9% in Q1FY22. The employee cost and power & fuel cost reduced in terms of sales. The employee cost in terms of sales stood at 3.7% vs 5.2% in Q1FY22. The power cost in terms of sales stood at 11.5% vs 15.3% in Q1FY22. PAT stood at INR 9.6cr (+68.3% YoY/-1.5% QoQ), PAT Margin expanded by 18bps to 6.7% vs 6.5% in Q1FY22.


    Outlook


    We have a BUY rating at a TP of INR 403 per share; valued at EV/EBITDA multiple 4.6x and its FY24E EBITDA of INR 167cr; an upside of 75.2%.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #Hariom Pipe Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 01:49 pm
