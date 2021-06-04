Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 655: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Gujarat Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 655 in its research report dated Jun 03, 2021.
Broker Research
June 04, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Gas
Gujarat Gas’ Q4FY21 results were ahead of our estimates on the operational and profitability front. Revenues increased 28.6% YoY to Rs 3428.9 crore (our estimate: Rs 3465.1 crore) as sales volume jumped 22% YoY during the quarter. Sales volume at 12.1 mmscmd was above estimate of 11.7 mmscmd. Realisation was at Rs 31.4/scm (our estimate: Rs 32.9/scm). Gross margins at Rs 7/scm were in line with expectations. EBITDA was at Rs 554.3 crore (up 29.9% YoY) above our estimate of Rs 507.3 crore on account of better operating leverage. Subsequently, reported PAT increased 42.3% YoY to Rs 349.9 crore, above our estimate of Rs 302 crore.
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating on Gujarat Gas with a revised TP of Rs 655 (26x FY23E EPS, earlier TP Rs 505/share).
