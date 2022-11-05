English
    Buy Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 2460: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Grindwell Norton recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2460 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 05, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Grindwell Norton


    Grindwell Norton (GNL) is the market leader in the India abrasive market with ~26% market share. The segments include abrasives (contributing ~57%), ceramics & plastics (33%) and IT services & others (10%). GNL has witnessed strong & positive free cash flows consistently over more than a decade irrespective of the macro environment • It has consistently operated with high (>16%) margins and return ratios.



    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value GNL at Rs 2460 i.e. 60x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 5, 2022 01:01 pm