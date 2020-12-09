PlusFinancial Times
Buy Graphite, India; target of Rs 373: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Graphite, India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 373 in its research report dated December 08, 2020.

Dec 9, 2020
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Graphite, India


Weak demand and heightened inventory led to Graphite India’s (GRIL) subdued realisations and lower sales volumes (last six quarters). We expect it to benefit, however, from coming tailwinds: 1) A pick-up in steel production globally (up 2.3% y/y in Q2 FY21); 2) the recent rebound in graphite-electrode (GE) prices in China; 3) expectations of complete destocking of electrode stocks in the next two quarters and 4) benign raw material prices. Q2 FY21 capacity utilisation improved sequentially from 42% to 72%, which, we believe would continue.


Outlook


Hence, we turn positive on the company, thereby upgrading our rating from a Sell to a Buy, with a revised target price of Rs373 (8x FY22 EV/EBITDA), earlier Rs212.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

