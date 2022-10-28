English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gland Pharma; target of Rs 2260: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gland Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2260 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 28, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma


    Gland reported another weak quarter in Q2FY23 affected by muted performance across geographies. Core markets marginally grew by 3%, RoW declined by 3% while India business was down by 42% y-o-y which led to 3% y-o-y decline in revenue to Rs. 1,044.4 crore. Gross/EBITDA margins fell by 124/644 bps y-o-y impacted by decline in revenue, unfavourable geography and product mix, pricing pressures in some products and higher employee expenses. PAT declined by 20.2% y-o-y to Rs. 241.2 crore. Despite near-term headwinds due volume decline in the US and cost inflation, the medium-term prospects are intact led by a strong product pipeline and entry into newer markets.



    Outlook


    Stock has corrected by 41% in the past six months and currently trades at 29.8x/23.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS, which factors in near-term headwinds. We retain a Buy recommendation on Gland Pharma (Gland) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,260.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gland Pharma - 28-10-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gland Pharma #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 05:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.