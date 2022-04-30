Buy Galaxy Surfactants; target of Rs 3632: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

GALSURF is one of the leading players in the world of Surfactants and Specialty Care ingredients, exclusively focused on catering to the Home and Personal Care industry. Nine out of the 10 Indian consumers use products which have GALSURF’s Surfactants or Specialty Care products at least once in their daily routine.

The stock is currently trading at 32x FY24E EPS and 20x FY24E EV/EBITDA. We value the company at 40x FY24E EPS, or INR91, to arrive at our TP of INR3,632. We maintain our Buy rating with a potential upside of 24%.

