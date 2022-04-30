English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Galaxy Surfactants; target of Rs 3632: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Galaxy Surfactants recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3632 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Galaxy Surfactants


    GALSURF is one of the leading players in the world of Surfactants and Specialty Care ingredients, exclusively focused on catering to the Home and Personal Care industry. Nine out of the 10 Indian consumers use products which have GALSURF’s Surfactants or Specialty Care products at least once in their daily routine.


    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at 32x FY24E EPS and 20x FY24E EV/EBITDA. We value the company at 40x FY24E EPS, or INR91, to arrive at our TP of INR3,632. We maintain our Buy rating with a potential upside of 24%.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Galaxy Surfactants #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 09:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.