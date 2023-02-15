English
    Buy Fortis Healthcare; target of Rs 360: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Fortis Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    February 15, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Fortis Healthcare

    Fortis Healthcare (FORH) reported an in-line quarter with EBITDA decline of 9% YoY (down 3% QoQ) to Rs.2.8bn. We remain positive on the company and expect margin improvement across segments given 1) improving case mix in hospital segment with cost rationalization initiatives 2) traction in international patient’s footfall and 3) increase in test volume on network expansion in diagnostics business. We expect 19% Pre IND AS EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25E. At CMP, stock is trading at 15x EV/EBITDA on FY25E, adjusted for SRL stake.


    Outlook

    Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs.360 (unchanged) valuing hospital at 18x EV/EBIDTA and diagnostic at 20x EV/EBIDTA on FY25E. Resolution of legal issues would be a key additional trigger for re-rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Fortis Healthcare - 14 -02 - 2023 - prabhu

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:54 pm