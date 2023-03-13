English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy EURINR; target of : 87.50 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro extended its rebound on Friday as dollar slide to its lowest level in a week.

    March 13, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro extended its rebound on Friday as dollar slide to its lowest level in a week. Further, sticky German CPI numbers raised the hopes of increase in interest rates by ECB in its next policy. The German CPI rose by 0.8% MoM in February • The Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias amid softness in dollar and expectation of tighter monetary policy from the ECB. The pair made a trend reversal double bottom near 1.052 and moved back above the 20 day EMA at 1.063, suggesting bull case. Further , formation of a bullish engulfing pattern will also support the pair. Hence, as long as it holds the immediate support at 1.052, the pair is likely to rise towards 1.0694. A move above 1.0694 would push the pair further towards 1.0790. EURINR (March) is likely to rise towards 88.10 as long as it holds the key support at 87.00.

    Intra-day strategy

    EURINR March futures contract (NSE)
    Buy EURINR in the range of 87.15-87.16
    Target:87.50Stoploss: 86.90
    Support: 86.90/86.70Resistance: 87.50/87.80
    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    13032023 - currency

    Related stories

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 09:34 am