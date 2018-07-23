App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Escorts, target Rs 950: Shabbir Kayyumi

To justify the support at the lower level, it has to sustain above its 200-DMA which comes around Rs 827 levels.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

After hitting a peak of Rs 1,017, Escorts corrected sharply. Point of polarity creates the opportunity of role reversal near the levels of Rs 820-830 where it can halt its southward movement and give a chance of maintaining the favorable risk-reward ratio.

Oversold RSI and stochastic near the levels of 30 can push the scrip on the higher side. Buying momentum will develop when it surpass above Rs 880 with decent volume after which it will accelerate towards Rs 930 marks.

To justify the support at the lower level, it has to sustain above its 200-DMA which comes around Rs 827 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 01:36 pm

