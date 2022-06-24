English
    Buy Dollar Industries; target of Rs 537: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Dollar Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 537 in its research report dated June 22, 2022.

    June 24, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Dollar Industries


    Dollar Industries Q4 FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹ 376 Cr, up 21% YoY and down 1.8% QoQ with a volume decline of 2% YoY. PBIDT for Q4FY22 stood at ₹ 59 Cr, up 78% YoY and down 10.1% QoQ. PBIDTM for Q4FY22 came at 15.7%, up 500 bps YoY and down 146 bps QoQ. PAT for Q4FY22 stood at ₹ 37Cr, up 84.6% YoY and down 16.4% QoQ. Gross margins were impacted due to a steep increase in cotton yarn prices.



    Outlook


    We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 13.7x FY24E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹537.

    At 12:08 hrs Dollar Industries was quoting at Rs 462.05, up Rs 7.50, or 1.65 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 465.40 and an intraday low of Rs 460.65.

    It was trading with volumes of 1,399 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.76 percent or Rs 3.50 at Rs 454.55.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 665.70 and 52-week low Rs 302.80 on 20 January, 2022 and 29 June, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 30.59 percent below its 52-week high and 52.59 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,620.57 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 24, 2022 12:11 pm
