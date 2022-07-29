English
    Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 4500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dixon Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4500 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Dixon Technologies


    Consolidated Q1FY23 sales were in-line with estimates, while the bottom-line missed our estimates. Sales were healthy led by strong growth in lighting products, home appliances and mobile segments. OPM was restricted to 3.5% due to inventory and forex loss. Management expects margin to rise and be in the range of 4-4.4% backed by price increases, operating leverage due to higher volumes and backward integration. Revenue growth would be aided by new verticals like washing machines (WMs), refrigerators, customer additions and increase in volumes in mobile and WMs.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Dixon Technologies (Dixon) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,500 given promising growth outlook backed by robust demand in its key segments.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 10:45 pm
