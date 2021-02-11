Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 19,578: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Dixon Technologies

The strong rise in Q3 FY20 volumes across categories like LED televisions (up 100%) and mobile phones (up 368%) was supported by a favourable government policy. Volume growth is expected to persist as the pace of customers added in all categories continues (eg, Nokia and Motorola added in Q3). PLI for LED bulbs would also be notified.

Outlook

Based on Dixon’s ability to cater to swelling demand without diluting its balance sheet, we raise our FY22e/23e over ~40% each and our target PE multiple from 40x to 50x. Our revised target now is Rs.19,578.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.