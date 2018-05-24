App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DB Corp; target of Rs 341: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on DB Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 341 in its research report dated May 16, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on DB Corp

DB Corp’s (DBCL) Q4FY18 revenue came in line. However, EBITDA belied our estimate due to 20.5% YoY jump in raw material cost led by increase in newsprint price and expansion drive in Bihar & Gujarat. Key positives: (i) 8.8% YoY ad revenue spurt aided 80% by volume and 20% by yield; and (ii) 8.5% YoY increase in circulation revenue largely on account of volume spurt driven by the circulation expansion strategy. Key negatives: (a) mature editions’ EBITDA margin fell to 24.2% (26.7% in base); and (b) muted digital revenue for fourth consecutive quarter.

Outlook

We expect higher ad spends in the FMCG sector (due to volume growth recovery), elections in core markets & Centre, successful Bihar expansion drive and ad spends in real estate sector (due to RERA), to aid DBCL. However, due to higher COGS, we prune FY20E target multiple to 15x (from 16x) to arrive at revised TP of INR341 (earlier INR440).  At CMP, the stock trades at 12.9x FY19E and 11.7xFY20E EPS. We maintain ’BUY/SO’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

